Helmingham Hall plays host to the Antiques Roadshow
Hundreds of hopefuls make the most of the chance to have their treasures valued by experts.
The Antiques Roadshow is at Helmingham Hall in Suffolk, celebrating 40 years of touring the country valuing family treasures, car boot sale bargains and charity shop finds.
First in the queue was John Harvey from Nacton, who brought railway posters by Eric Kennington, dating back to World War Two.
The earliest visitors, who had travelled from villages in the county and from neighbouring Essex, arrived at Helmingham Hall more than three hours before the event got under way.
John Harvey was told by Paul Atterbury his tiled picture of Ipswich, bought for £250 at auction, was worth 10 times that amount. However, he will not be selling it as it is "one of the best bits of Ipswich memorabilia" he has ever seen.
The possibility of discovering a treasured possession is worth a fortune, combined with perfect weather conditions, meant people were happy to queue to meet the experts.
Fiona Bruce says antiques are a "real passion" and she loves meeting people and finding out what stories they've got to tell, adding that she tends to look at objects that have no great value but pack an "incredible punch" as a story.
At one stage organisers asked people to delay their visit to the Roadshow for an hour or two, because of the size of the queue.