Suffolk Wildlife Trust launches Lackford Lakes appeal

Image copyright Suffolk Wildlife Trust Image caption The trust says extending the reserve will help safeguard the area's heritage

An appeal has been launched to raise £200,000 towards the cost of buying land adjacent to a nature reserve.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust wants to extend the Lackford Lakes reserve, to safeguard an area where rare species such as stone curlew breed.

Julian Roughton, trust chief executive, said buying the 77-acre plot would benefit a range of wildlife.

"Large networks of habitat are better able to support viable populations of species," he said.

Image copyright Mark Gosbee Image caption Lackford Lakes was designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest in 1997

The Lackford Lakes reserve, renowned for its kingfishers, dragonflies and winter wildfowl, was founded 30 years ago, when local conservationist Bernard Tickner initiated the transformation of what was a quarry into a wildlife habitat.

He said: "Lackford Lakes is now enjoyed by many species, rare and common, and the trust has a remarkable chance to create even more first-class habitat to allow even more wildlife to move in."

Image copyright Steve Aylward Image caption The parcel of land was last cultivated 25 years ago

The extra land, next to Lackford village, includes a wetland habitat for nightingales and adjoins similar fields bought by the trust in 2005.

The full purchase cost of the land has not been disclosed.