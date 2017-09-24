Image caption Corrie Mckeague's mother will return to the site where her son was last seen

The mother of a missing airman has offered to walk people through her son's final known steps on the anniversary of his disappearance.

Corrie Mckeague, 23, has not been seen since 24 September 2016 following a night out in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Police believe he was taken to a landfill site after falling asleep in a bin, but have not found his body.

On Facebook his mother Nicola Urquhart said she hoped walking the route would jog someone's memory.

'Not time to give up'

She said she wanted to do "something positive" to assist police in their search to find her son, after the 20-week trawl of rubbish at the landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, ended.

"Now is not the time to give up and sit quietly somewhere to remember Corrie," she said.

"Information is what will find Corrie, we desperately need you for this."

Image copyright Suffolk constabulary Image caption Corrie Mckeague went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds

Throughout the day and evening of the first anniversary of his disappearance, Ms Urquhart, along with her two other sons and their uncle Tony, will be in Langton Place, near So Bar, where Corrie started his night out.

The final CCTV footage of him was behind a row of shops, in an area known as the Horseshoe.

"We will be happy to walk you all the route that Corrie took that night ending at the horseshoe area, while explaining all the facts that we have to date," she wrote.

"This is being done in the hope that we may jog someone's memory that may have been out that night or has heard something since, or that after seeing the route and hearing the facts, may ask a question we have not thought of yet."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A 20-week search of a landfill site in Cambridgeshire ended after no traces of the airman were found

Mr Mckeague, from Fife, was first reported missing when he failed to turn up at RAF Honington on Monday, 26 September 2016.

Police had initially ruled out searching the landfill site, but later revealed a bin lorry, seized shortly after the gunner vanished, was carrying a heavier load than first thought.