Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Radu Mut was jailed for seven years and six months, given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register

A 29-year-old man has been jailed for the "foul" rape of a woman in her 70s in a care home.

Care worker Radu Mut, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, admitted carrying out the sex attack in east Suffolk in June.

He was jailed for seven years and six months, given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register.

Det Insp Simon Bridgland said: "This is a particularly horrific incident on a vulnerable woman."

Judge David Goodin, sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court, told Mut: "You used your position, a position of trust, in order to carry out the foul act that you did upon her."

He said Mut breached his position of trust in an "astonishing and extreme way".

The court heard that while Mut was assisting the victim in taking a shower, he began to make advances on her, which she rejected.

He then forced himself on the victim and raped her.

Det Insp Bridgland, of Suffolk Police, said: "He (Mut) violated his position of authority (as her carer) and trust in the most horrific way and the effect this abuse has had on his victim, who has been extremely brave in reporting the offences and seeing this case through to its conclusion, should not be underestimated."