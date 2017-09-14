Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Julian Myerscough fled from Ipswich Crown Court to Ireland

A former lecturer who fled court after being convicted of having indecent images of children has been jailed for more than three years.

Julian Myerscough, 55, was found guilty of 16 counts in 2015 but absconded from Ipswich Crown Court during a break.

The former University of East Anglia law lecturer was arrested a few days later but recently won an appeal against extradition while in Ireland.

Chelmsford Crown Court sentenced him in his absence.

He was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

Suffolk Police said attempts to extradite him back to the UK have been unsuccessful.

Myerscough, originally from Bolton but who was living in Lowestoft, Suffolk, fled in October 2015 while the jury was considering verdicts over allegations of downloading child pornography and breaching a sexual offences prevention order at the time.