Image caption Police were called to the Glad Abbot pub in Glastonbury Road at about 23:00 on Friday

Two men have been arrested after a woman had a "noxious substance" thrown in her face at a pub, temporarily losing the sight in one eye

The attack, on the woman, 30, happened at the Glad Abbot in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, at about 23:00 BST on Friday.

The two 25-year-old men arrested in Bury on Wednesday are being questioned on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Officers had said it was not being treated as a random attack, but believe the woman was not the intended target.

Suffolk Police previously said that two men, one wearing a hooded top and one wearing a baseball cap, entered the pub and threw the substance from a bottle.

The force earlier said it was investigating possible connections between the attack and a dangerous driving incident in the Out Risbygate and Newmarket Road area of the town reported just after 22:00 BST on the same evening.