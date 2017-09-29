Firefighters tackle large fire at Bury St Edmunds cycle shop
- 29 September 2017
- From the section Suffolk
Eight fire crews are currently tackling a fire at a town centre cycle shop.
The fire at Cycle King broke out at about 16:55 BST in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue said fire engines from villages across west Suffolk as well as towns such as Haverhill, Stowmarket and Thetford had been drafted in.
The shop is close to the town's cathedral and famous Abbey Gardens.