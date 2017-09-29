Suffolk

Firefighters tackle large fire at Bury St Edmunds cycle shop

  • 29 September 2017
  • From the section Suffolk
Media captionBury St Edmunds cycle shop blaze tackled by firefighters

Eight fire crews are currently tackling a fire at a town centre cycle shop.

The fire at Cycle King broke out at about 16:55 BST in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said fire engines from villages across west Suffolk as well as towns such as Haverhill, Stowmarket and Thetford had been drafted in.

The shop is close to the town's cathedral and famous Abbey Gardens.

Image copyright @leighdj
Image caption A number of onlookers have gathered on Angel Hill to watch firefighters tackle the fire
Image copyright @leighdj
Image caption The fire in Bury St Edmunds historic Angel Hill area was reported shortly before 17:00 BST

