Image caption The car was hit by the train at about 10:30 GMT

A man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a train struck a car on a level crossing.

British Transport Police said officers and an ambulance were called just before 10:30 GMT to Bloss level crossing near Melton in Suffolk.

The Ipswich to Lowestoft train had 28 people on board at the time. Neither the passengers nor the train driver were injured.

Greater Anglia said the line would be closed for the rest of the day.

The extent of the man's injuries is not yet known. He is believed to be the driver of the car.

Image caption A man, believed to be the driver of the car, has been airlifted to hospital

Image caption Buses will replace trains on the line for the rest of the day

British Transport Police said its officers were examining the circumstances that led to the vehicle being struck.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said two crews were at the scene.

The A1152 was closed to allow the air ambulance to arrive, causing tailbacks as far as the A12.

The rail passengers have continued their journey by bus.