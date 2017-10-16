Image copyright Google Image caption Milk was tampered with at Lakenheath Community Primary School, police said

Bottles of milk at a primary school were tampered with by someone pouring a cleaning product into the bottles, police said.

Suffolk Police said the incident happened at Lakenheath Community Primary School some time between Friday and Monday.

It said no milk was given to any staff or pupils and no threats had been made.

The school has introduced additional security measures including adding locks to classroom fridges, it said.

It has also disposed of all unused and non-sealed produce.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "It was discovered by staff that two half-empty bottles of milk left in fridges had been tampered with.

"The tampering was quickly identified and analysis of the bottles has established they were filled on the school premises with a cleaning product."

The force said no further incidents had been reported to the school or others in the area.

It is treating it as an isolated incident.

The school has been approached for a comment.