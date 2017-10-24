Image caption A jury at Ipswich Crown Court was considering its verdict when David Gosling absconded

A paedophile who fled a court as a jury was considering its verdict has been recaptured and jailed for historical sexual offences against a boy.

David Gosling, 68, of Peel Hall Road in Manchester, was found guilty of six sexual offences against a boy in Suffolk between 1977 and 1979.

He fled on Thursday during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, but was recaptured in Wales on Friday.

Gosling, formerly of Clare in Suffolk, was jailed for 18 years.

The court heard Gosling had taken advantage of the boy who was unsure whether what was taking place was wrong.

Over a two-year period he repeatedly subjected the boy to sexual assaults, the jury was told.

However, when they were sent out to consider their verdict last week, Gosling absconded from the court.

Gosling, who had denied all the offences, was found guilty of two serious sexual offences, three counts of indecency with a child and one of indecently assaulting a male.

He was cleared of three further charges of indecency with a child.

Sentencing him, Judge Martyn Levett told Gosling he had left his victim struggling with a "tortured life."

In a victim impact statement, the court was told the boy had not done well at school, had nightmares and suffered from anger issues and low self-esteem.

Jailing him for 18 years, Judge Levett told Gosling his offences had been "quite scandalous."

He was placed on the sexual offenders register for life and banned from ever working with children.