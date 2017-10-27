Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Corrie Mckeague was last seen entering a bin loading bay in Bury St Edmunds

Missing RAF airman Corrie Mckeague's body is "most likely" in a landfill site where a resumed search is under way, an independent inquiry says.

Suffolk Police is searching for Mr Mckeague's body at the site in Milton, near Cambridge, after examinations were halted there in July.

East Midlands Special Operations Unit's inquiry supports the continued search.

Mr Mckeague disappeared in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in 2016, after CCTV showed him entering a bin loading bay.

The inquiry by the unit, made up of specialist officers from five police forces, assessed whether there were any other lines of inquiry in the Mckeague case.

The mystery of the airman who disappeared

Image copyright PA Image caption Police have restarted their search of the landfill site at Milton, near Cambridge

It concluded police conducted "a thorough, methodical and detailed investigation and explored all reasonable lines of inquiry with no new further leads needing to be pursued".

The resumed search at the landfill site is expected to last four to six weeks and follows a 20-week search earlier this year.

Officers said they will concentrate on an area adjacent to the original search site, which police say is "the next most likely area" where Mr Mckeague's remains may be.

'No trace'

Mr Mckeague, from Dunfermline, Fife, who was 23 when he went missing, was last seen at 03:25 on 24 September 2016.

He had been on a night out with friends from RAF Honington.

Mr McKeague's mother, Nicola Urquhart, earlier wrote that officers had found nothing in the first week of the resumed search.

"The search this week has been negative with no trace of Corrie or his belongings," she said.

Image copyright PA Image caption The latest search is expected to take up to six weeks