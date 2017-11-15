From the section

Image caption Police found Julie Feetham with a serious head injury in Thurston Road, Beyton

A 55-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of a woman has been released on police bail.

Officers found Julie Feetham with a serious head injury in Thurston Road, Beyton, on Monday night. She died on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out, Suffolk Police said.

A man, known to the victim, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has been released on bail until 23 November.