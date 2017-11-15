Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Dean Stansby died after being stabbed in the abdomen

Police investigating the death of a man who was stabbed in a street have made a further arrest.

Dean Stansby, 41, died in hospital after he was stabbed in the abdomen in Ancaster Road, Ipswich, on 8 February.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in London on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Four men have been charged over Mr Stansby's death and are due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

Jason Ruby, 44, and Tecwyn Parker, 47, both from Ipswich, and Daniel Kaganda, 23, from London, have been charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.

Amiadul Islam, 25, from London has been charged with conspiracy to murder.