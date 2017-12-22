Image copyright Suffolk County Council Image caption The fake Fingerlings were found at the Port of Felixstowe

Hundreds of potentially dangerous counterfeit toys have been seized as they arrived in the country.

Suffolk Trading Standards discovered 500 of the fake versions of Fingerlings - a best-selling toy this Christmas - at the Port of Felixstowe.

It said the toys, which were due for a warehouse in Dagenham, have gone for testing to see if they are hazardous.

The seizure follows raids on an Ipswich shop where 141 fake Fingerlings were found.

Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for environment and public protection, said: "Christmas is a time of joy and giving but after finding these large quantities of counterfeit toys we are warning people to check before they buy."

How to spot genuine Fingerlings

The manufacturers details "WowWee" are printed on the packaging

They come in packaging with a moulded plastic top sealed on to a cardboard backing sheet

The WowWee logo is on the front and back of the packaging

Fake versions will often be called 'Baby Monkey', 'Happy Monkey' or 'Finger Monkey'

Source: Suffolk Trading Standards