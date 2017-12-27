Suffolk

Man dies in Boxing Day crash on A14

  • 27 December 2017
A man died in a two-car crash on the A14 on Boxing Day.

Suffolk Police said it was called at 21:30 GMT to the eastbound carriageway, east of junction 45 at Rougham.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third person was taken to hospital for treatment, although their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.

