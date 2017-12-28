Image copyright Family picture Image caption William Smedley, who died in the crash at Rougham, was a passenger in the Vauxhall Corsa

A second man has died after a two-car crash on the A14 on Boxing Day.

Police were called to Rougham in Suffolk after a grey Ford Fiesta and a black Vauxhall Corsa crashed at 21:30 GMT.

A passenger in the Fiesta, William Smedley, 18, of Bury St Edmunds, died at the scene.

Jake Paxton, 18, also of Bury St Edmunds, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but has since died, police said.

He was a passenger in the same car.

A third male - the driver - was taken to hospital for treatment, although his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Corsa was unhurt.

Mr Smedley's family issued a tribute through Suffolk Police, describing him as a "caring son, loving grandson, doting big brother, a loyal, kind, generous, beautiful young man".