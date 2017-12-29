Image copyright Fresh Start Image caption Diana Porter has been to Downing Street to talk about Fresh Start New Beginnings

The founder of a charity providing therapy for children and young people who have reported being sexually abused has been appointed an MBE.

Diana Porter, 71, from Otley, Suffolk, is chief executive of Fresh Start New Beginnings which provides support for youngsters in Norfolk and Suffolk.

She has been honoured for her services to sexually abused children and young people.

Since 2012 Fresh Start has helped more than 960 children and their families.

Mrs Porter said: "I am deeply honoured and delighted. This is for all the hard work that we, the team has put in over the years.

"The children and parents we have worked with over the years are the remarkable ones."

She praised those who donate to the charity to "allow us as a team to work with the children, who most of society do not want to admit exist".