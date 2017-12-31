Image copyright Google Image caption A woman was declared dead at a property in The Brickfields and a man was arrested

A woman has been found dead at at a property in Suffolk.

The victim, believed to be in her 60s, was found unresponsive by emergency services at an address in The Brickfields, Stowmarket, at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Suffolk Police said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. A cordon remains in place while inquiries continue.