Image caption Emergency services were called to an address in The Brickfields, Stowmarket, on Saturday

Detectives have been given more time to question a man over the death of a woman in Suffolk.

The victim, aged in her 60s, died at a house in The Brickfields, Stowmarket, at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.

Police have until Tuesday morning to question the 64-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Suffolk Police said it is understood the victim and suspect were known to each other. A police cordon remains at the property.