Stowmarket death: Police given more time to quiz suspect
- 1 January 2018
Detectives have been given more time to question a man over the death of a woman in Suffolk.
The victim, aged in her 60s, died at a house in The Brickfields, Stowmarket, at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.
Police have until Tuesday morning to question the 64-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.
Suffolk Police said it is understood the victim and suspect were known to each other. A police cordon remains at the property.