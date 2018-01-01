Suffolk

Stowmarket death: Police given more time to quiz suspect

  • 1 January 2018
Police outside the house where the woman was found
Image caption Emergency services were called to an address in The Brickfields, Stowmarket, on Saturday

Detectives have been given more time to question a man over the death of a woman in Suffolk.

The victim, aged in her 60s, died at a house in The Brickfields, Stowmarket, at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.

Police have until Tuesday morning to question the 64-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Suffolk Police said it is understood the victim and suspect were known to each other. A police cordon remains at the property.

