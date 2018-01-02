Image copyright Facebook Image caption Stephen Searle was elected to Suffolk County Council in 2013

An ex-councillor has been charged with the murder of his wife who was found dead at her home.

Stephen Searle, 64, will appear in court in connection with the death of Anne Searle, 62, who was discovered unresponsive at The Brickfields, Stowmarket, at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.

Mr Searle had represented Stowmarket South for UKIP on Suffolk County Council.

A post-mortem held on Sunday required further tests, police said.

A former Royal Marine, Mr Searle won the council seat in 2013 before standing as a UKIP candidate for the Central Suffolk and Ipswich North constituency at last year's general election.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court.