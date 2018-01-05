Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Ben Fulcher's family said they had been unable to grieve until Josh Caines (pictured) pleaded guilty and took "responsibility for his actions"

A 23-year-old drink-driver has been jailed for three years after his passenger was killed in a crash.

Ben Fulcher, 21, from Needham Market, died on the B1078 at Coddenham near Ipswich on 15 October, 2016.

The Mini car he was travelling in was found in a ditch. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Josh Caines, of Upper Street, Witnesham, admitted causing death by careless driving while over the alcohol limit.

Caines, whose address was previously given as Kingshill Road in Swindon, has also been disqualified from driving for three-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court.

Suffolk Police were called to the scene at about 11:10 GMT but investigators believe the crash happened in the early hours of the morning.

'Short sentences'

In a statement issued via police, the Fulcher family said Ben had been a "kind, funny and loyal young man".

"The sentence given in court today will never reflect the pain of losing Ben," they said.

"The longer courts continue to hand out short prison sentences to drink drivers, the more deaths there will be on our roads.

"The past 15 months have been the most difficult period of our lives - we have been unable to grieve whilst we have waited to finally hear a guilty plea and Josh Caines to take responsibility for his actions."