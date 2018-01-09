Ex-Ipswich Town star Ted Phillips dies aged 84
- 9 January 2018
Ipswich Town's league championship-winning goalscorer Ted Phillips has died at the age of 84, it has been announced.
Phillips formed a partnership with Ray Crawford in the 1961-62 season when they won the top-flight title under Alf Ramsey.
He played for the club in 1953-64, when Town rose from the old Third Division south to the top of the First Division.
He also played for Leyton Orient, Luton Town and Colchester United.
We are deeply saddened to hear the news of one of our former players, Ted Phillips who has passed away aged 84.— Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) January 9, 2018
Ted was part of #itfc's 1961-62 title winning squad and the thoughts of everybody at Ipswich Town are with his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/mtg3dXvqlg
