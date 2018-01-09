Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ipswich lifted the top-flight title for the first and only time in the club's history during the 1961-62 season

Ipswich Town's league championship-winning goalscorer Ted Phillips has died at the age of 84, it has been announced.

Phillips formed a partnership with Ray Crawford in the 1961-62 season when they won the top-flight title under Alf Ramsey.

He played for the club in 1953-64, when Town rose from the old Third Division south to the top of the First Division.

He also played for Leyton Orient, Luton Town and Colchester United.