Image caption The corner building on Ipswich's Cornhill will become a Pret A Manger

A national chain's vision to turn a prominent town centre building into a café and sandwich shop has been given the go-ahead.

Pret A Manger will move into the former Grimwades store on Ipswich's Cornhill.

The Victorian red brick three-storey building was home to Clinton Cards until it closed in 2013. It has since been used by a number of pop-up shops.

Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee unanimously approved the application.

Planning officers, in a report which went before the committee, said the proposal would improve the town centre.

Pret said it planned to hire 24 members of staff for the store, which will have about 140 seats and occupy two floors.

An opening date has yet to be confirmed.