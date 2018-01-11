Image copyright ITFC Image caption Magical Vegas will be on the club's red away shirt from this season

Ipswich Town Football Club has announced a new three-and-a-half-year shirt sponsorship deal with a company which runs online gambling sites.

The £2m deal with Daub Alderney Ltd will see first team players' shirts emblazoned with Magical Vegas from next season.

It will see the end of a 10-year run as shirt sponsors for the club owner's Marcus Evans Group.

The club said it was an "exciting" partnership.

The Magical Vegas logo will replace the Marcus Evans Group logo on Town's red away shirt for the remainder of this season, the club said.

Image caption The club said the deal was an "exciting" partnership

Town's director of sales, Rosie Richardson, said: "We've been working on this agreement since the autumn and we are all delighted it has come to fruition.

"Magical Vegas is an exciting brand and we look forward to a new era of shirt sponsor at Ipswich Town Football Club."

The club said supporters who have purchased an adult away shirt for this season will soon be able to have the Magical Vegas logo overprinted on the shirt free of charge.

All shirts at children's sizes will continue to carry the Marcus Evans Group logo for the rest of this season but will not feature the Magical Vegas logo next year in line with Football Association guidelines on advertising gambling.