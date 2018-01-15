Image copyright MIKE HUGHES Image caption The development on land near to the BT research centre on the A12 has previously been at the centre of a legal battle

Plans for 2,000 new homes in Martlesham Heath near Ipswich have been approved by councillors.

The development on land near to the BT research centre has previously been at the centre of a legal battle.

Campaigners against the plans argued the Adastral Park site was too close to the River Deben estuary, which is an area of outstanding natural beauty.

But Suffolk Coastal District Council officers say the plan's benefits outweigh its negative impact.

Image copyright SCDC Image caption As well as 2,000 homes, the proposals include for up to 2000 homes, local shops, a school, outdoor play areas, a sports ground, allotments, footpaths and cycle ways

Officers recommended the scheme, put forward by Carlyle Land Ltd and CEG, should be approved.

As well as 2,000 homes, the proposals include shops, a school, outdoor play areas, a sports ground, allotments, footpaths and cycle ways.