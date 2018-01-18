Image copyright Shaun Thorpe Image caption A large tree came down overnight in Belstead Road, Ipswich

Thousands of homes in Suffolk are without power after strong winds battered the East of England.

More than 14,000 customers have been affected after a storm brought down electricity lines across the county, UK Power Networks said.

Gusts of up to 85mph (137km/h) were recorded at Shotley at about 06:40 GMT.

The A14 Orwell Bridge south of Ipswich has re-opened after it was shut earlier due to the high winds but rail travel is still disrupted by fallen trees.

Image caption Traffic was gridlocked as the Orwell Bridge was closed earlier

Image caption A tree blocked the road in Melton, near Woodbridge

Strong winds blew part of the roof off the Carlton Fun Factory soft play area at Saxmundham, which is now expected to be closed for several days.

Disruption across Suffolk's rail network is expected to last until lunchtime with operator Greater Anglia describing the storm as one of the most significant weather incidents in the past few years.

After high winds damaged overhead electric wires between Stowmarket and Norwich, all lines are blocked, the company said.

Suffolk Police said officers took 389 emergency calls between 05:00 GMT and 10:00 GMT, and 291 calls to the non-emergency 101 number, many related to "obstructions in the roads around Suffolk".

Over the same period on Wednesday the force had 32 calls to 999 and 67 calls to 101.

Officers are urging people to call the council or highways department about fallen trees and flooding, and only to call 999 in an emergency.