The pub was previously owned by celebrity chef Marco Pierre White and is on the main square of the historic town

A pub and hotel has shut pending a licence review after two men were assaulted in an early morning attack.

A man carrying what police described as "prohibited and offensive weapons" carried out the assaults at the Angel in Lavenham, Suffolk, on 8 January.

Suffolk Police asked Babergh District Council to carry out the review.

A man in his 50s, from Colchester, has been arrested and released under investigation. The pub owner has been contacted for comment.

Suffolk Police said the two men received "minor injuries".

'Serious crime'

Officers were not told about the attack until 19:45 on 8 January.

A spokesman for the council said the police asked for an "expedited" licence review because the pub was "being associated with both serious crime and disorder".

He said: "This will be held within 28 days following the application being submitted to Babergh District Council on 12th January 2018."

The decision to close the pub was taken by its owner, the council confirmed.

However, it said the owner had since applied to the council for a variation on its designated premises supervisor to get alcohol served again.

The Angel was owned by celebrity chef Marco Pierre White until 2015. The current owner took over in 2017.