Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Scott Rowland was serving time for aggravated burglary and robbery

A convict who disappeared from an open prison on the Suffolk coast a year ago has been recaptured in London.

Scott Rowland, 32, had been serving a sentence of five and a half years for aggravated burglary and robbery at HMP Hollesley Bay when he was absent from roll call on 14 January 2017.

He was detained in south London by the Metropolitan Police on Sunday.

He remained in custody and was due to be returned to the prison system, Suffolk Police said.