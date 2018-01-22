Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Barton-Wood and harpist Danielle Perrett deny a string of charges

A world-renowned harpist, accused of sexually abusing a schoolboy, has told her trial that he sexually assaulted her while she was in the shower.

Danielle Perrett, 59, of Alpheton in Suffolk, denies six counts of indecent assault in the 1980s.

Her former fiance Richard Barton-Wood, 68, of Wymondham in Norfolk, denies eight similar charges.

Ms Perrett said the shower incident happened when her co-defendant brought the boy to her flat in London.

The harpist has been giving evidence at the trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

'Frozen in terror'

The boy, who is now an adult, claimed that Ms Perrett took his virginity and performed a sex act on him in the shower the following morning.

He alleges that Mr Barton-Wood, who had taught him at school, had abused him on sailing and camping trips.

Ms Perrett said she was "horrified" when her then partner turned up at her flat with the boy.

"He wasn't invited by me, I wasn't expecting him, I didn't like him," she said.

She reluctantly let them stay, she continued, adding that nothing sexual happened that night and that the boy "forced himself into the shower" when she was in it the following morning.

"He was naked but he had a condom on his penis," she said.

Asked if she said anything, she replied: "I was frozen in terror and he grabbed my wrists and pushed his penis against my pubic bone."

Ms Perrett told the court that she ended her relationship with her co-defendant after the incident.

She said that the boy contacted her years later as an adult, and she felt it was "menacing".

"There's no truth in any of [these allegations] and I've had to listen to lie upon lie," she said.

The trial continues.