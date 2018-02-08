Image copyright Handley family photo Image caption The inquest heard Richard Handley vomited and choked

A "missed opportunity" for potentially life-saving treatment contributed to the death of a man from constipation complications, an inquest has found.

Richard Handley, 33, who had Down's syndrome, died at Ipswich Hospital on 17 November 2012.

Some 10kg (22lb) of faeces was removed from his body two days before.

Coroner Dr Peter Dean said there were "gross failures" in spotting Mr Handley was in a critical state after the surgery.

After an 11-day inquest at Ipswich Coroners' Court, Dr Dean said an overall care co-ordinator "would have prevented this from happening" as there were a number of agencies involved in looking after Mr Handley.

Image caption Mr Handley was admitted to Ipswich Hospital on 14 November 2012

Mr Handley died as a result of choking on his own vomit having inhaled gastric contents following complications with surgery.

The coroner said there were missed opportunities to alert more senior staff to his condition.

Chief executive of The Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust, Nick Hulme, said: "I am extremely sorry that we let Richard and his family down in the last 48 hours of his life.

"I want to give my personal assurance that we have learned from this tragedy and improved the care and support we provide for people with learning disabilities and patients whose health is rapidly deteriorating."

Mr Handley was admitted to hospital on 14 November after his family became concerned with his distended abdomen, which made him look "full-term pregnant".

He had an operation to remove the faecal matter the following day.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption The inquest heard Mr Handley was a "much-loved member" of his family

Mr Handley was born with moderate learning disabilities and bowel problems and family members said they provided daily laxatives and a high-fibre diet to alleviate his constipation.

He was moved a care home in Lowestoft in 1999, which was turned into a supported living complex in 2009.

This resulted in changes to his diet and a reduction in monitoring his bowel movements, leading to his constipation worsening.

The coroner said this was the start of a chain of events that led to his death and without them his "death would not have occurred".

Tim Cooper, from United Response, which ran the home where Mr Handley lived, said lessons had been learned.

In a BBC interview before the verdict, Mr Handley's father John and sister Emily said they had no doubts his death could have been avoided.

Emily said: "He was seen by a GP in the week that he died, he was seen by a consultant psychiatrist, saw a medic specialising in learning disabilities, so it's extraordinary really that it wasn't recognised."