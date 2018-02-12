Henham Park: Killers headline Latitude Festival
The Killers and Solange are headlining the 13th Latitude festival in the grounds of Henham Park in Suffolk.
Also appearing are Alt-J, Rag'n'Bone Man, Mogwai, James, Wolf Alice, The Vaccines, The Charlatans and Jessie Ware.
Best Major Festival award-winner Latitude will take between Thursday, 12 and Sunday, 15 July.
Solange, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter of A Seat at the Table, headlines her first-ever UK festival.
It has been over a year since she released the critically acclaimed album which she has called "a project on identity, empowerment, independence, grief, and healing".
Alt-J performed on the Lake Stage in 2012 as an up-and-coming act, returning to headline the BBC Music Stage in 2013.
The performers said: "We are over the moon to be returning to Latitude for a fourth time. It's a festival that's nurtured us beyond any other, taking us from the Lake Stage to the 6music Stage and then to headlining in 2015.
"To do so again is a huge privilege."
Also performing are comics Bridget Christie, Harry Hill, Tim Key and Jonathan Pie and Norfolk poet Luke Wright.