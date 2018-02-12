Image copyright Joshua Smith Image caption The fire started in a disused building, according to rail operator Greater Anglia

Some 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a Suffolk railway station and services have been altered as a result, according to operator Greater Anglia.

It confirmed the fire was in the roof of an unused building at Saxmundham station, but said no-one had been hurt.

Suffolk fire service said it was told about the blaze just before 14:00 GMT.

The railway line between Ipswich and Lowestoft has been blocked and a bus replacement service is being organised to run between Halesworth and Ipswich.

Six vehicles from Ipswich, Framlingham, Leiston, Woodbridge and Halesworth are helping to put the fire out.

Greater Anglia said passengers should expect disruption to services until at least 19:00 GMT.