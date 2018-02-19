Image copyright PA Image caption Lauri Love won his High Court appeal against his extradition to the US earlier this month

Efforts to extradite alleged computer hacker Lauri Love have been abandoned by US authorities.

Earlier this month Mr Love. 33, from Stradishall, Suffolk, won his High Court appeal against his extradition to the US.

He was first arrested in October 2013 on suspicion of hacking into FBI, US Central Bank and Nasa systems.

Mr Love said he may help UK investigators to bring charges to get the case "over and done with".

American authorities confirmed they will not fight a High Court decision to block Mr Love's extradition to the US, on the grounds it would be "oppressive".

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman confirmed Mr Love will not be extradited.

Supporters warned if Lauri Love was extradited there was a "high risk" he would kill himself

Mr Love is waiting to hear if he will face prosecution in the UK over claims that he stole huge amounts of data from US agencies in a spate of online attacks in 2012 and 2013.

The engineering student, who has Asperger syndrome, as well as a depressive illness and severe eczema, said: "It's the first time in four years that I've been confident that I have a future in my life."

He announced on Twitter there was now no prospect of him being extradited to the United States.

Mr Love said if UK authorities cannot gather enough evidence against him, the case could be left open indefinitely in the US, meaning he will not feel safe to travel outside England and Wales.

He said: "The US may for whatever reason be somewhat reluctant to co-operate with sending evidence, so the CPS may find it's difficult to prosecute the case.

"I may have to help them in order to get it over and done with.

"If I'm not convicted or acquitted here then the US can keep the case open indefinitely."