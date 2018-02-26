Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The scheme aims to ease congestion in the town centre

A multi-million pound river crossing project for Ipswich has taken a step forward.

Suffolk County Council has revealed how three crossings over the Upper Orwell will look.

The trio will provide a main bridge over the river, a wet dock crossing and another for cyclists and pedestrians.

Suffolk County Council said the crossings will "improve journey times through and around Ipswich, benefitting those that live and work in the town".

Image copyright Suffolk County Council Image caption Building work is expected to start in 2020

It said the main crossing is proposed to connect the Rapier Street roundabout on Wherstead Road, west of the river, with a new junction, north of Cliff Lane on Holywells Road, east of the river.

The second crossing will provide a road link to the Wet Dock Island site and is proposed to be accessed from Felaw Street.

The council said the third crossing would involve refurbishing the existing swing bridge over the wet dock lock and would be used by cyclists and pedestrians.

A public information day will be held at Ipswich's Dance East on the waterfront on Tuesday, 6 March.

Funding of £151m was confirmed for both the Ipswich crossing and a third crossing in Lowestoft in 2016.

Construction work on the crossings is scheduled to begin in 2020 with completion in 2023, the council said.