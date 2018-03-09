Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption A man arrested in connection with Mr Moore's disappearance has been released under investigation

Police searching for a man who went missing more than a month ago have found a body.

Paul Moore, 44, from Kesgrave, was last seen at about 16:00 GMT on 6 February, in Nacton, near Ipswich.

Suffolk Police said a body had been found on the shoreline at Chelmondiston at about 17:30 on Friday.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and a formal identification has yet to take place, said a police spokesman.

The family of Mr Moore have been informed of this development.

Earlier this month a man in his 30s arrested in connection with his disappearance was released under investigation.