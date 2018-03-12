Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged assault happened at The Coopers Dip in Saxmundham on 7 February

A Suffolk pub, which had its licence suspended following allegations the landlord had bottled a customer, has had its licence permanently revoked.

The alleged assault happened at The Coopers Dip, Saxmundham on 7 February.

Pub licence holder Simon Clarke "struck a customer on the back of the head with a glass or bottle", according to a Suffolk Coastal District Council report.

Mr Clarke has been approached for a comment.

Suffolk Police said a man in his 50s was arrested and released under investigation in connection with the incident.

No-one has been charged, a spokesman said.

Future in doubt

The police force requested a suspension of the pub's licence last month, which was immediately granted, and an appeal by Mr Clarke a few days later was unsuccessful.

At its latest meeting last week, the council's licensing and health sub-committee opted to revoke the licence altogether.

Councillors were told in a report the victim of the assault "fell to the floor and was beaten by Mr Clarke".

The report said the assault only ceased when Mr Clarke's son intervened.

The committee's decision has left a question mark over the pub's future.

The leasehold is up for sale and anyone looking to take it over would have to apply for a new licence.