Ipswich level-crossing crash victim's injuries 'life-changing'
A man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after a car crashed with a freight train near Ipswich.
Emergency services were called to Routs level crossing near Trinity Park, on the Ipswich to Felixstowe line, at about 20:30 GMT on Wednesday.
British Transport Police said the man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
It said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and the Rail Investigation Branch has been notified.
The level-crossing is on an access road just off the A1156 Felixstowe Road, opposite the Shepherd & Dog pub.
Greater Anglia said services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been suspended all day.
It said a rail replacement bus service is running between the two towns.