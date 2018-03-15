Image copyright Sky Cam East Image caption The crash happened at Routs level crossing at about 20:30 GMT on Wednesday

A man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after a car crashed with a freight train near Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to Routs level crossing near Trinity Park, on the Ipswich to Felixstowe line, at about 20:30 GMT on Wednesday.

British Transport Police said the man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

It said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and the Rail Investigation Branch has been notified.

Image copyright Sky Cam East Image caption Police said the man is in a serious but stable injuries

The level-crossing is on an access road just off the A1156 Felixstowe Road, opposite the Shepherd & Dog pub.

Greater Anglia said services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been suspended all day.

It said a rail replacement bus service is running between the two towns.