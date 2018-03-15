Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Paul Moore's body was found on the shoreline at Chelmondiston

A body found at the shoreline of a river estuary was that of a man who had been missing for more than a month, police have confirmed.

Paul Moore, 44, from Kesgrave, was last seen at about 16:00 GMT on 6 February, in Nacton, near Ipswich.

Suffolk Police found his body at Chelmondiston, on the opposite bank of the River Orwell, on Friday.

The force said the death is being treated as unexplained, although it is not thought to be suspicious.

Image caption Mr Moore's body was found at Chelmondiston, on the opposite bank of the River Orwell estuary from Nacton

A police spokeswoman said a man in his 30s arrested in connection with Mr Moore's disappearance will face no further action.

She said a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.