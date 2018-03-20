Ipswich town centre shops closed by power cut
Two shopping centres and many other town centre stores were closed after a power cut in Ipswich.
UK Power Networks said 131 customers were without electricity after "an underground cable faulted", at about 11:13 GMT.
Both the Sailmakers and Buttermarket shopping centres were affected, as were shops including Game and River Island.
The power company said electricity had been fully restored in the town centre at 13:47.
Ipswich Central said the Buttermarket shopping centre had its power restored by 13:00.
The affected area extended to residential neighbourhoods to the west of the town centre in the IP1 and IP3 postcode areas.
The Cornhill central square redevelopment work is ongoing. The site manager for Brook & Wood told the BBC the power cut was not related to the project.