Image caption Suffolk Highways closed the road on 15 March

A road is closed because it is sinking due to badger activity, a council said.

Suffolk Highways installed the emergency road closure on Flowton Road, Somersham, on 15 March.

The county council said it has to wait for Natural England to permit repair work to be carried out as badgers are a protected species.

People who live in the village said motorists are "risking their lives" by ignoring the road signs and driving through the closure.

Suffolk County Council said its ecology team has identified a badger sett at the site.

It said Natural England usually only issues licences between 1 July and 30 November to ensure the badgers are not disturbed during their breeding season.

Community engineer Justin Lewis said: "Suffolk Highways are now liaising with Natural England to plan the necessary repair works, which are likely to be undertaken during the summer."

Image caption The council said it is will have to wait until the summer to carry out the repairs

Sue Wells, who lives in the village, said the badgers have dug all of the sand from underneath the road but it is not known how deep the hole is.

She said motorists were not taking the signs seriously and have been moving them out of the way and driving through the closure.

"No-one should be coming through here, it's dangerous, the road could give way," she said.