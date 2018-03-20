Suffolk

Lorry driver 'lucky' to escape injury in A14 tailback crash

  • 20 March 2018
The crashed lorry Image copyright N & S Roads Policing
Image caption Police said the driver of the lorry was "lucky" to escape with minor injuries

A lorry driver was "lucky to escape" with minor injuries after crashing into queued traffic, police said.

The incident happened on the eastbound A14, near Coddenham, Suffolk, at about 17:45 GMT.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing said the driver "failed to see the tailback" from an earlier crash, colliding with a lorry and a car.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance, ambulance crews and the fire service attended the scene.

