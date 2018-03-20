Lorry driver 'lucky' to escape injury in A14 tailback crash
- 20 March 2018
A lorry driver was "lucky to escape" with minor injuries after crashing into queued traffic, police said.
The incident happened on the eastbound A14, near Coddenham, Suffolk, at about 17:45 GMT.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing said the driver "failed to see the tailback" from an earlier crash, colliding with a lorry and a car.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance, ambulance crews and the fire service attended the scene.
This driver was lucky to escape with minor injuries following an RTC on #A14 this evening.— N & S Roads Policing (@NSRoadsPolicing) March 20, 2018
Driver failed to see the tailback from a previously occurred RTC colliding with an HGV and car.
Now working with @HighwaysEAST and Recovery agents to re-open the road fully #109 pic.twitter.com/qgr41ZYvMt
