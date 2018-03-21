Image copyright Kate Scotter Image caption Ian Stuart sent messages to at least one pupil at King Edward VI School in May 2017

A teacher who sent "sexually motivated" messages to a pupil at a school where he previously worked has been banned from the profession.

Ian Stuart sent messages to at least one pupil at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in May 2017.

The professional conduct panel heard messages included telling a pupil "he would love to have them one on one".

Mr Stuart, who was teaching at a different school at the time, admitted the allegations.

He said it was a "poorly judged moment of madness".

The National College for Teaching and Leadership found the tone and nature of the messages from Mr Stuart to his former pupil were "more likely than not, sexually motivated".

It heard the messages were sent over several days and Mr Stuart told his recipients to delete them.

The panel was told he used his private tutoring business as a means of contacting his former pupils.

'Risk of repetition'

Mr Stuart was employed at Broadlands Hall School in Haverhill at the time of the allegations, the panel was told.

He worked at King Edward VI School between 2013 and 2017.

The panel was told he had previously been subject to advice in relation to safeguarding in 2009.

In support of Mr Stuart, Broadlands Hall School told the panel he was "enthusiastic, dependable and supportive".

Decision maker Alan Meyrick, on behalf of the Secretary of State, ruled for Mr Stuart to be banned from teaching indefinitely.

He said: "The lack of insight means that there is some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this risks the future well-being of pupils."