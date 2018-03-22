Man on horse tries to place McDonald's drive-thru order
Customers at a drive-thru McDonald's restaurant were surprised when a man tried to make an order on horseback.
The scene was snapped on Thursday at about 13:00 by marketing consultant Jason Barrett, who was queuing for his lunch in Beccles, Suffolk.
Mr Barrett said he heard the horse "trotting up" to the kiosk before a member of staff came out to talk to the rider.
"I had to do a double take. You don't see that every day," he said.
Mr Barrett said the man was refused his order, but tied his horse up and emerged from the restaurant with a coffee.
"He just trotted off across the grass with his latte," he said.
The restaurant refused to comment when approached by the BBC.