Image copyright @JasonDigital Image caption Customers at a McDonald's drive through in Suffolk were surprised

Customers at a drive-thru McDonald's restaurant were surprised when a man tried to make an order on horseback.

The scene was snapped on Thursday at about 13:00 by marketing consultant Jason Barrett, who was queuing for his lunch in Beccles, Suffolk.

Mr Barrett said he heard the horse "trotting up" to the kiosk before a member of staff came out to talk to the rider.

"I had to do a double take. You don't see that every day," he said.

You may also like:

Mr Barrett said the man was refused his order, but tied his horse up and emerged from the restaurant with a coffee.

"He just trotted off across the grass with his latte," he said.

The restaurant refused to comment when approached by the BBC.