Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The KC-135 Stratotanker, of the same type pictured above, is an air-to-air refueling aircraft

A US military air-to-air refueling aircraft has landed safely after declaring an in-flight emergency in British airspace.

The US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with a crew of three experienced difficulties and was forced to return to base at RAF Mildenhall, Suffolk.

It had taken off from Mildenhall shortly after 07:30 BST.

The US Air Force said the aircraft "returned to base without incident".

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption The aircraft had taken off from Mildenhall shortly after 07:30 BST on Wednesday

Captain Lauren Ott, chief of public affairs for the 100th Air Refuelling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, said the aircraft "declared an in-flight emergency after experiencing a minor mechanical issue while supporting local area flying".

She said: "Declaring an in-flight emergency is standard procedure in order to ensure the safety and security of the aircrew and aircraft."

No further details were given about the incident.