US jet lands at RAF Mildenhall after in-flight emergency
A US military air-to-air refueling aircraft has landed safely after declaring an in-flight emergency in British airspace.
The US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with a crew of three experienced difficulties and was forced to return to base at RAF Mildenhall, Suffolk.
It had taken off from Mildenhall shortly after 07:30 BST.
The US Air Force said the aircraft "returned to base without incident".
Captain Lauren Ott, chief of public affairs for the 100th Air Refuelling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, said the aircraft "declared an in-flight emergency after experiencing a minor mechanical issue while supporting local area flying".
She said: "Declaring an in-flight emergency is standard procedure in order to ensure the safety and security of the aircrew and aircraft."
No further details were given about the incident.