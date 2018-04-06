Image caption Six fire engines were sent to the scene in Reavell Place, Ipswich

A man has been found dead after a "chemical incident" in Ipswich.

The body of a man in his 60s was found at a property on Reavell Place in the town, just before 21:45 BST on Thursday.

Due to the smell of chemicals six fire engines were sent to the scene and fire and ambulance crews wore protective clothing to enter the building.

Suffolk Police said the death was not thought to be suspicious but inquiries are ongoing.

The force has also said there is no wider threat to the public from the chemical smell.