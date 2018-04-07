Image copyright Google Image caption The crash too place on the A131 Melford Road near the Bay Horse pub in Sudbury

A teenage motorcyclist died after a crash in a Suffolk town.

The 19-year-old rider of a Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota Corolla and a Black BMW, on the A131 Melford Road, in Sudbury, on Friday night.

He was taken by the East of England Air Ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

The crash. near to the Bay Horse pub, closed the road in both directions.