Motorcyclist dies after two-car crash in Sudbury
- 7 April 2018
A teenage motorcyclist died after a crash in a Suffolk town.
The 19-year-old rider of a Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota Corolla and a Black BMW, on the A131 Melford Road, in Sudbury, on Friday night.
He was taken by the East of England Air Ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, with life-threatening injuries, where he died.
The crash. near to the Bay Horse pub, closed the road in both directions.