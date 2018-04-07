Image caption The plane flipped over on landing but its pilot and passenger were unharmed in the crash

A pilot and passenger escaped unharmed when a light aircraft flipped over after landing at an airfield in Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to Beccles Airfield, in Ellough, at about 13:30 BST.

Suffolk fire service said it received reports a "single-engine light aircraft had crash-landed".

Beccles Airfield was built during World War Two for the US Army Air Forces and has its original concrete runway.