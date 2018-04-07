Light aircraft crash-lands at Beccles Airfield
- 7 April 2018
A pilot and passenger escaped unharmed when a light aircraft flipped over after landing at an airfield in Suffolk.
Emergency services were called to Beccles Airfield, in Ellough, at about 13:30 BST.
Suffolk fire service said it received reports a "single-engine light aircraft had crash-landed".
Beccles Airfield was built during World War Two for the US Army Air Forces and has its original concrete runway.