Image copyright Google Image caption Police officers were called to Tesco on Cangle Road in Haverhill just before 20:00 BST on Thursday

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after an another man was injured with an axe-like weapon, police said.

Suffolk Police said officers were called to the "serious assault" at Tesco in Haverhill just before 20:00 BST on Thursday.

It said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The force said the victim had three cuts to his head, two cuts to his arms and bruising to his back.

A spokeswoman said he was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment but was discharged the same evening.