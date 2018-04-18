Image copyright Google Image caption Inspectors found there was "insufficient progress" in three areas

More has to be done to improve a specialist college which was rated inadequate, government inspectors said.

Ofsted representatives visited Easton and Otley College, which has campuses in Norfolk and Suffolk, last year, and found the college failed in six of eight categories.

In their follow-up inspection, they found "insufficient progress" had been made in three areas.

The land-based college said it was "on track for recovery and growth".

According to the Ofsted report, the college - which specialises in agriculture, engineering, horticulture and animal studies - had not made sufficient improvements in safeguarding, quality of teaching, or attendance and behaviour.

'Ambitious targets'

However, the college had made "significant progress" in supporting those with high needs, and "reasonable progress" in monitoring students' progress and training for apprentices, inspectors said.

Mark Pendlington, the college's chair of governors, said: "This latest report highlights where we are making great progress, and reminds us that we have a lot of work still to do.

"We are very confident in the plan we have in place and in our ability to meet the ambitious targets we have set ourselves."