Image copyright Active Urban Property Group Image caption The design of the homes, shown here in an artist's impression, have been likened to wedges of cheese

Proposals to build homes which have been likened to "wedges of cheese" on the site of former council offices have been approved.

Suffolk Coastal District Council's planning committee backed the plans for 100 homes at its former riverside headquarters in Woodbridge.

The application was considered in October, but the council said further details were needed, including parking.

The Melton Hill scheme had been met with "significant local objection".

In papers which went before councillors, it was heard officers had noted the homes had been described as looking like "cheese wedges".

More than 230 letters of objection were lodged, with people raising concerns about the appropriateness of the buildings and the impact on the surrounding area.

Image copyright Google Image caption The former council offices will be demolished

Woodbridge Town Council, Melton Parish Council and, on the other side of the river estuary, Sutton Heath Parish Council had urged for the scheme to be refused.

Objections also came from The National Trust, Woodbridge Town Trust and Woodbridge Riverside Trust.

There were 12 letters in support of the plans.

Planning officers said although the concerns were noted, the "benefits delivered through the scheme outweighed the levels of harms identified".

They said the design of the development as a whole was considered to be of "high quality" and "responds positively" to its setting.

Under the plans, the council offices will be demolished, there will be an underground car park and the potential for an on-site coffee shop.